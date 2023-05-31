“Wike No Longer A PDP Member, No Party Leader Behaves Like He Does” — Osadolor

A National Executive Committee member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, says the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is no longer a member of the Party, owing to his conduct before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Osadolor who disclosed this on Tuesday to Punch, said the leadership of the Party had decided to isolate Wike and render him inconsequential in PDP’s affairs.

Wike’s recent public outings, according to him, where he appeared to be leaning towards the All Progressives Congress, presents him as one craving for the spotlight at all times, regardless of the cost to his image as an opposition political leader.

“The PDP has ignored Wike because the man is no longer himself. There are more ways to deal with people apart from sanctioning them. You can keep someone in isolation. He (Wike) can boast that he is the one that stayed away but is it not better to stay away than come to party activities and nobody wants to associate with you?

“He has been given a cold treatment because he went to court to procure a judgment that says he cannot be suspended but there is no judgment that says he cannot be avoided. That is what the PDP has been doing to him and technically, if Wike wants to say the truth, he will tell you that he is no longer a member of the PDP. No PDP leader or member behaves the way he does,” Osadolor said.

Chris Finebone, chieftain of the PDP and immediate past Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, reacting, said Wike remained a bonafide member of the Party.

Describing Osadolor’s comments as wishful thinking, Finebone said he does not have any power to speak for the Party .

His words, “We can’t identify who he represents, but I think it is wishful thinking. It is wishful thinking and the man who is said to have said that is inconsequential as far as we are concerned.

“And so, whatever he has said is of no effect. His Excellency, the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is 110 per cent a member of PDP and nothing has changed. And nothing can change it.”

On the accusation that Wike has been hobnobbing with Tinubu, he said it was petty and frivolous.