Woman Arraigned For Allegedly Fondling Neighbour’s Manhood

A 30-year-old woman identified as Adaobi Ibeakolam, has been arraigned for allegedly sneaking into an apartment belonging to her neighbour, Tochuckwu Udeagbuna and grabbing his private part in an attempt to seduce him.

According to P.M.EXPRESS, the suspect, Adaobi, has been arrested for conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and assault.

The incident was said to have happened at Ajoke Street, Okota area of Lagos, where they reside.

According to the Police, the suspect entered the complainant’s apartment, tore his shorts and grabbed his manhood.

While the complainant was struggling with her, the flower vase kept in the house got broken before he raised an alarm, which attracted other neighbours.

The matter was reported at Ago Police Division. Adaobi was arrested and detained at the station for interrogation over her alleged conduct.

The police did not disclose the outcome of the findings but found Adaobi culpable over her confirmed attempt at entering the complainant’s apartment and holding his private part.

She was subsequently charged before the Isolo Magistrates Court for the alleged offence under the Criminal Laws of the State.

She however pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned.

The Prosecutor, Mr. Oje Uagbale, then asked the Court to give a short adjournment for the hearing since she pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that she actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Okokhia, granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till 30th May 2023, for mention while the defendant was remanded in custody at the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when she will perfect her bail conditions.