Workers Day: PDP Urges Nigerians To Resist Anti-Democratic Forces

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the nation.

The PDP commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving the fatherland despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which have brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said that the deliberate suppression of the rights, well-being and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.

He said, the party “salutes Nigerian workers as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day with their counterparts across the world, urging them to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of our Nation.

“The PDP commends Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving our fatherland despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which have brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years.

RAED MORE: PDP Demands International Travel Ban On Buhari After May 29

“The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.

“The PDP notes that many Nigerians, especially workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election which was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results and brazen subversion of the Will of the people.

“The Party charges Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.