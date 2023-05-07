Yar’Adua, A Detribalised Leader – Obi

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described the late former president of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service.

He said this on Saturday in a statement via his verified Twitter handle while paying a tribute to the late President who died May 5, 2010.

Obi added that Yar’Adua was a believer in true governance, transparency and accountability.

“President Umaru Yar’Adua was a true democrat, a detribalised leader, who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace and progress. He was a leader who believed in true governance, transparency and accountability.

“He was also an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service.

“He was equally a man who understood that true governance and societal development are non-tribal, non-religious and non-partisan – and this I have always maintained.

“Nigerians will always remember him for good. It has been 13 years since he departed this world, but the good legacies he built in the nation live on forever. Rest on Sir!,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was Yar’Adua‘s deputy, at the time described him as a “great and selfless leader” while the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu described him as a “brother and friend.”