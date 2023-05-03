‘You Are Very Dependable’, Tinubu Hails Governor Wike

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, appreciated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his contribution to his victory at the keenly contested February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu made this known on Wednesday when he inaugurated the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Road Flyover in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the Rivers state governor declared Wednesday holiday for Tinubu’s visit.

However, Tinubu was in the state at the instance of the governor who had supported power shift to the southern region of the country during the presidential election even though they belonged to different parties.

“Your Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, you are very dependable,” Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker told Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the event which was well-attended by APC stalwarts.

Tinubu said he went through a “gruesome campaign, fought hard and won”, saying he could not have achieved victory against major opponents like PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi without structural support from people like Wike.

“Nyesom, I say thank-you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support,” said the former Lagos State governor who would be sworn in as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

“In his Excellency, I see a man of principle. He (Wike) took a principled stand that the Presidency must return to the South and he has the courage to stand by his conviction not minding whose ox is gored.

“He is indeed a man of great integrity; he did not choose to serve his own interest, not about him. Rather, the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you.

“There were so much gossips and speculations but you stood your ground.”

Tinubu expressed delight to have established a relationship with the Rivers governor and congratulated Wike’s ally and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was also at the function, for “partnership”.