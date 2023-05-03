You Vowed Not To Have Anything To Do With Our ‘Cancer’ Party – APC Slams Wike For Inviting Tinubu

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the two-day visit of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State at the invitation of governor Nyesom Wike.

As reported earlier by Information Nigeria, the president-elect is expected to visit Rivers State on Wednesday and Thursday to commission a flyover and a court building constructed by Governor Wike’s administration.

To its end, in a bid to encourage people to come out enmasse and welcome Tinubu, Wike declared Wednesday a public holiday.

But, the spokesperson of APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, in a statement on Tuesday, wondered the reason for Wike’s invitation considering that he once stated that he would never associate himself with the APC.

The Party further urged Wike to stop trying to cause division among the opposition political parties.

Nwauju said, “We challenge the Governor being an outgoing governor (Mr Wike) to play less divisive politics and exercise restraint in planting seeds of discord amongst opposition political parties.

“We are aware that the governor has been working so hard to paint a false perception of the collapse of the APC structure in Rivers State even when he had in previous well-documented interviews vowed never to have anything to do with a “cancer party (APC).”