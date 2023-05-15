“Your Master Only Knows How To Cook Cocaine” – Keyamo Dragged Over Statement To Hilda Baci

The Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has come under fire for celebrating popular Nigeria chef, Hilda Baci, who has set new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon.

Recall that Baci has been cooking for 83 hours and 59 minutes, breaking the record held by Lata Tondon, who was reported to have spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

The Akwa-Ibom native, has received public support from Nigerians who are cheering her on both online and in person.

Keyamo, however, joined the massive supports on Sunday night, by praising Hilda’s determination, saying she was on the verge of history.

He said; “Dear Hilda Baci, this little note is to add to the voices of millions of others urging you on to break the Guinness Record for the World Longest Cooking Marathon”.

“You just have a few hours to go. Yes, you can achieve this, not only for yourself, but for millions of others who would be inspired by your bravery to take on this challenge”.

“I have learnt all my life that the difference between failure and success is a small gap that can be bridged by courage, determination and the will to take risks. You are on the cusp of history! Please, hang in there!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, some angry Nigerians, alleged to be supporters of opposition parties were spotted under Keyamo’s post, insulting the minister over his message.