You’re Not Speaker Yet, Consultation Needs To Be Done – Adamu Tells Abbas

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed that it is clear the Party needs further and better consultations on its choice of preferred candidates for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) leadership.

This is as Adamu cautioned those already addressing the Party’s preferred candidate for the House of Representatives top seat, Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker to desist from such.

The APC chairman disclosed this on Tuesday, during a meeting with a delegation led by Abbas to the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja to meet the Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party.

Adamu submitted that addressing Abbas as Speaker is a misrepresentation as he can’t be addressed by that nomenclature until the 10th NASS is inaugurated, an election is conducted by the clerk of the National Assembly and he emerges victorious for the position.

Addressing the delegation, Adamu stated that it is obvious more work and consultation needs to be done for the Party to be successful with what it wants with the National Assembly leadership.

Adamu further revealed that other aspirants for the speakership position had also visited him and his NWC for support.

He said, “I want to make one correction so that we will not be misrepresented. A number of you have referred to Hon. Abbas as the speaker. Please, he is one of the aspirants. He will become a speaker on the day of proclamation.

“The laws guiding that office are very clear, he will earn that on the day of proclamation by the president and commander in chief of the 10th National Assembly.

“The Clerk to the National Assembly will conduct an election. There is no option other than the election.

“When he comes out of that election and they raise his hand and when he is sworn in by the speaker, that nomenclature becomes most appropriate. Wait. Continue doing your good work.”

After making the clarification, Adamu added that he wishes Abbas well in his aspirations but from the discussions between the Party’s leadership and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, more needs to be done so the APC can get its preferred candidates into the National Assembly leadership positions.

“After reporting to the National Working Committee, the discussions we had with the President-elect and leaders like the Vice President-elect, the Senate President, the speaker; my humble self, the National Chairman of the Party, my deputy north, deputy south and the National Secretary of the party, I reported our deliberations.

“It was clear in our declaration that there is a need for further and better consultations so that we can talk as much as we can to massage political egos so that we end up with what we want with National Assembly leadership in both Chambers.

“We have received all the other aspirants for the president of the Senate and the speakership of the House of Representatives. I on behalf of my colleagues wish you the best of luck,” Adamu said.