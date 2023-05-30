Yul Edochie Expecting Second Child With Judy Austin (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared another video from his second wife, Judy Austin’s maternity shoot.

The actor in a video posted on Tuesday via his Facebook account confirmed he’s expecting a second child with his second wife.

In the video, Judy is captured smiling widely while she danced running her hands through her baby bump which she flaunted proudly.

At different times in the video, the actress called out for their first child together, Star Dike Yul-Edochie to be brought to join in her maternity shoot. But little Star barely agreed to stay put as he ran off almost immediately.

Sharing the video, Yul wrote: “IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Grace and Elegance personified Happy Soul.”

This comes two months after Yul Edochie lost his first son Kambilichukwu whom he had with his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.

Kambilichukwu died in March after reportedly developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

Watch video below: