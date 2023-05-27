Zeal Not As Before But My Husband Fulfilled 50 Percent Of Campaign Promises – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has given a personal assessment of her husband’s tenure as he prepares to hand over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in two days.

Aisha, in an interview with Sun, noted that President Buhari achieved 50 per cent of his campaign promises during his eight-year term.

On security, the First Lady ascribed a higher mark to the President, attributing a 70 percent rating.

She said: “Compared to what we met on the ground, he has done wonderfully well. But if one is to compare with the zeal that we came into power, we have achieved 50 per cent in all the areas captured in his campaign promises.

“Especially in the areas of works like road constructions, bridges, you know, infrastructure in general. He has made a lot of difference.”

Speaking on the state of security in the country, Aisha said, “Yes, of course. You know, in every aspect. Yes, on security, I think maybe we scored 70 per cent. I say so because before now, there were a lot of barricades, a lot of roadblocks, but now there are no more roadblocks, nothing.

“Even the kidnapping that is happening now is being organised among the family members. It is a deliberate thing, you know.

“And then the insurgency or the banditry may be organised by some local people, you know. But if there is no connivance, I can say that we have achieved 90 per cent on security. Secondly, he received Nigeria intact, and he is going to hand over Nigeria intact.”