“10,048 Nigerians Have Brain, Spinal Cord Ailment” – Neurologists

Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences (NSNS) says about 10,048 Nigerians are suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a combined brain and spinal cord ailment.

Research shows MS is caused when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and destroys the fatty substance that coats and protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord.

Yakub Nyandaiti, secretary of NSNS, who spoke in Abuja during the MS Awareness Campaign organised by Roche in conjunction with Nigerian Neurologists, disclosed MS affects 30,000 people across Africa, with approximately 2,800 new diagnoses every year.

Nyandaiti said MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

She advised those with the symptoms to visit their doctors early to improve long-term health.

“There is presently no cure for MS, however, signs and symptoms can be ameliorated successfully with several medications and research is still ongoing,” she added.

Consultant Neurologist, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Peter Alabi, and General Manager, Roche Products Nigeria Limited, Ladi Hameed, during the media sensitisation programme, organised by Roche, said: “In Nigeria, an estimated 10,048 people are living with Multiple Sclerosis, and the diagnosis of the condition remains a stress area, with numerous challenges such as limited access to diagnostic tools, serology testing, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Other challenges include low disease awareness amongst the public and limited access to medications required to manage the disease.

“With a population of over 206 million individuals, Nigeria has only about 80 registered neurologists in the country, a disproportionate figure which points to a gross inadequacy of medical specialists with expertise in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.”