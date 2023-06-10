10th Assembly: We Won’t Waste Time Determining Principal Offices Left — Adamu

Following the inauguration success of the 10th National Assembly for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has stated that the APC will not waste time in determining who will fill the remaining principal offices.

Adamu who stated this yesterday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, following a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that the process that produced the leadership of the 10th Assembly had taught the Party some valuable lessons.

The Chairman however credited the successful inauguration of the 10th Assembly and the election of the party’s preferred candidates to the leadership of the two chambers to thorough consultations and respect for those who deserved it.

When asked how the Party managed to have its preferred choices elected, Adamu said, “Very thorough consultations and respect for all those who deserve respect, this is what took us through this very important step in the important arm of government.

“For people who don’t know, for people who are into constitutional law, the legislature is the first estate and no government can claim to be stable without ensuring that the National Assembly is in state and that’s what we’ve achieved today.

“It wasn’t easy coming to this point, but we thank God almighty that so much has been done and so much lessons have been learned in the course of this endeavour. Assembly.

“What is now left for us, as a party, is to sit and determine the remaining members. Each of these principal officers has got a deputy and of course the Majority Leader of each of the chambers.

“We’re going to sit over this and we want to believe that we’re going to waste no time whatsoever, we’ll come up with what we’ll give the President to get his buy-in before it’s made public or before it goes to the National Assembly. This day is very historic,” he said.