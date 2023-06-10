10th NASS Safe Under Akpabio’s Leadership – Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President from 2019 to 2023, has expressed confidence in Senator Godswill Akpabio’s leadership abilities and drive.

Giving the assurance via a press release issued by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege said, with Akpabio at the helm, the National Assembly (NASS) is in safe and reliable hands to assist the executive branch in charting a new course for Nigeria.

Omo-Agege further sought Nigerians’ cooperation for the 10th Assembly, noting that the country’s large and diverse representation bodes well.

“The fact that we now have more political parties with significant representation in the National Assembly bodes well for the country.

READ ALSO: Omo-Agege Worked For Peter Obi – APC Chieftain

“I believe this will make the 10th assembly more robust and inventive. And with Senate President Godswill Akpabio steering the ship, federal lawmakers will more positively engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in giving the people greater hope for the future,” Omo-Agege stated.

Omo-Agege, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate in Delta State also congratulated Senator Jubrin Barau, who was elected Deputy President of the Senate, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbass, who was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, and others who were elected principal officers in both arms of the National Assembly.