10th NASS: “Stop APC From Plunging Nigeria Into Religious And Ethnic Rivalry” – Kenneth Okonkwo Tells Oppositions

He argued that the APC does not have the majority of members in the House of Representatives and do not necessarily need to produce the NASS leadership.

He insisted that the opposition members when combined have the majority members and should therefore produce the NASS leadership.

He subsequently called on the opposition to come together to produce a candidate so they can defeat the ruling party.

He wrote, “We must get something clear before the 13th of June, 2023, slated for the inauguration of the 10th NASS leadership. APC does not have the majority of members in the House of Representatives. The opposition parties combined have the majority members. This means that with proper leadership and unity, it’s the opposition parties that should produce the NASS leadership.

“APC as a party may have the highest number of members in the House, but not the majority. The majority is 50% + 1, and this is what entitles a party to produce the leadership of the parliament, even in a parliamentary system of government. In our Constitution, every member, irrespective of party, is entitled to run for the leadership of NASS.

“It is obvious that APC wants to plunge Nigeria into unnecessary ethnic and religious bigotry and rivalry with their disunity. It’s the duty of the opposition parties to meet immediately and rescue Nigeria from this dangerous trend by sponsoring their own candidates which will reflect our diversity and ensure equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of all elective posts in.

“Nigeria to ensure peace, progress and stability in our traumatised Country, Nigeria.”