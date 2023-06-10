10th NASS: Tinubu Allegedly Withdraws Support For Akpabio As Senate President

Panic has gripped Senators in the camp of former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following suspicion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may withdraw his support for him or may have done so already.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Senator Akpabio, alongside three others, for top positions in the National Assembly.

Reports suggest that senators, particularly from the South West, are planning to hold a meeting to reconsider their stance on the Senate’s leadership selection.

This meeting aims to share the results of a crucial gathering among leading senators-elect that some of their members are set to attend.

According to sources that spoke with VANGUARD NEWSPAPPER, Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn his support for Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, following the advice of his political allies.

Tinubu, determined to lead a corruption-free government, emphasized in his inaugural speech the need for effective and efficient anti-corruption agencies.

A senator who spoke on the development said, “Most of us have come to the full realization of the fact that President Bola Tinubu would not for anything support any senator with myriads of cases of corruption in the anti-graft agencies.”

In response to these developments, a group of senators are arranging a meeting for Thursday to decide their next course of action.

Meanwhile, INFORMATION NIGERIA also gathered that Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, had also admitted that the leadership of the party had not consulted widely concerning the issue.

The chairman said the party was reviewing the nominations to see if the decision could be reversed.

“We must as democrats open up. We will go back to the drawing board. We owe our party that duty to take a look whether what was done can be changed; what was done needs some changes or reviews.”