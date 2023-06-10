10th National Assembly Inauguration (PHOTOS)

For the long 10th National Assembly, a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives are expected to emerge today, Information Nigeria reports.

The inauguration of both 10th Senate and 10th House of Representatives are done concurrently at the Red and Green Chambers.

Already, top contenders for the principal seats in both chambers have arrived at the venue ahead of the in-house election for each of legislative chambers.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has been sighted at the Senate as well as outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also expected at the National Assembly to inaugurate the legislative arm of government.

Others currently at the National Assembly include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Adams Oshiomhole, Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, and many others.

Security around the National Assembly complex has however been tightened as Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect are set to be inaugurated.

https://twitter.com/DavidsOffor/status/1668511005243060225?t=j2gnjhh3a4wItU8KllxANw&s=19