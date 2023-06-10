10th Senate: ‘Tinubu’s Choice Is Akpabio, President Ordered Me To Lead His Campaign’ – Ndume

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has disclosed that Godswill Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for Senate presidency, is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for the 10th National Assembly.

Owing to this, the President personally directed him to lead the campaign for Akpabio’s election as Senate President.

The lawmaker, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said: “The President told me that his preferred candidate is Akpabio and I should lead the campaign.”

He stated that Tinubu has expressed confidence in Akpabio’s abilities and that he will not change his mind about him being his preferred candidate for the seat.

According to the Senator, 75 of the 109 elected Senators in the red chamber have expressed support for Akpabio’s ambition.

The lawmaker, however, admitted that he faces stiff competition from the campaign of former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is also running for the position.

“As at today I am telling you we have 75 senators. All advantages are on our side. We have the support of the party, we have the support of the president, and most importantly we have the support of most of the senators. These senators signed up to endorse our programme.

“Let’s say that some people will jump over at the last minute, that can happen, but I am very confident. I don’t want to be overconfident because people can change their mind, but we have a better candidate.

“We have two candidates that are in front now, that is Yari and Akpabio and our candidate has all the advantages over the other candidate, politically and intellectually, we have an added advantage.”