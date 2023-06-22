114% Pay Rise: ‘It’s Provocative, Oppression By Political Class’ — TUC, ASUP Kick

The Organised Labour has described as provocative the planned salary increase by 114 percent of public office holders, judges and politicians because of the fuel subsidy removal pain Nigerians are going through.

Recall, as reported by Information Nigeria, that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) recommended an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial office holders.

Chairman of the Commission, Muhammadu Shehu, who was represented by the Federal Commissioner from Kebbi State, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package of political and judicial office holders to the State Governor, Nasir Idris.

According to him, “The commission, having considered that the consumer price index of some selected baskets of commodities have collectively grown by an average of 371% from 2008 to 2022, the current annual basic salary of all categories of political, public and judicial office holders in the country is adjusted upward by 114 per cent.”

The Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tommy Etim, commenting on the salary review, Wednesday, in a chat with Punch noted, “The increment is such that will provoke Nigerians seeing as Nigerians are already groaning under the effect of the subsidy removal among others. The TUC has always called for a reduction in the cost of governance.

“However, if they still go ahead with it, we are going to use that opportunity to table more allowances for the Nigerian people.”

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), on its part, through its National President, Anderson Ezeibe, described the proposed 114 percent payrise as insensitive.

“The report is provocative and insensitive. It is difficult to see the rationale behind such a move by the government in a country where the working class has been groaning under severe economic pains.

“While the staff unions in the tertiary education sector have been negotiating a wage increase with the government since 2017 and the government showing a lack of commitment to the process, the same government is busy awarding themselves such pay rise.

“The citizens are still suffering from the impact of the removal of subsidy on PMS, increase in electricity tariff and the attendant implications on their wellbeing only to see such “reward” which can only encourage opulence and oppression by the political class.

“It is an affront to Labour as the Labour movement is still trying to come to terms with the reality of the economic situation in the country and negotiating some palliatives from the same government. It is disappointing,” Ezeibe said.