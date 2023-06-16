16-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide After Her Boss’s Husband Allegedly Raped Her

A 16-year-old girl identified as Olayemi Agbeloba, has reportedly committed suicide after the husband of her boss simply identified as Ajibode allegedly raped her at their residence in the Eruwa community, in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to The Punch, Ajibode, who is a welder, after committing the crime, threatened to kill the minor if she revealed what happened to anyone.

Until her death, Agbeloba was said to be an apprentice of Ajibode’s wife who is a fashion designer and lived with the couple so she could also help carry out some domestic chores.

Narrating what transpired, the distraught father of the deceased teenager, Sunday Agbeloba, said he since reported the case at the Eruwa Police Station.

While noting that the suspect had been arrested, the aggrieved father revealed that he had been boasting that justice would not prevail in the matter.

“Olayemi went to Ajibode’s wife’s house early this year because my wife and I decided that she should learn handiwork. She had been staying with Ajibode and his wife for about six months and suddenly, we were told that she died.

“Later, we heard Ajibode had raped my daughter after which she drank an insecticide. This was confirmed by medical workers at the hospital she was taken to for treatment after she drank the insecticide.

“At the hospital, we were also told that before my daughter died, she said Ajibode raped her and that was what made her drink the insecticide.

“I reported the case at the Eruwa Police Station and he was arrested and released. Since then, Ajibode has been claiming that he knows people and that there is nothing we could do to him. He raped my daughter and pushed her to commit suicide and he’s still very confident that he would go scot-free.” he said.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Asewale Onifeso said more updates would later be provided as investigation into the matter is ongoing.