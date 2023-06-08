“197,242 Nigerians Paid N514.7m To Watch Movies At Cinemas In May” – Cinema Exhibitors Lament Low Patronage

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says in May, it generated the sum of N514.7 million from the box office.

This, according to the Association shows a decline of N52 million compared to the N566 million tickets sold in the month of April.

CEAN, via its National Chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed the update to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Ajayi added that the total of 197,242 patrons also bought tickets at the box office in May showing a decline of 23,539 when compared with the 220,781 tickets sold in the month of April.

“For the month of May, we were able to generate N514,653,363 with 197,242 viewers admission.

“Cinema lovers can look forward to memorable times this June as there would be first rate films,’’ he added.