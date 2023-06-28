“2023 Elections Is The Best We’ve Ever Conducted In Nigeria” – Sen. Magnus Abe

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Governorship Election in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has declared that the 2023 general elections is the best Nigeria has ever conducted.

Sen. Magnus Abe made this statement while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections Lacked Transparency, Trust In INEC Severely Damaged – EU

Abe also emphasised that the major problem of the general election was not the ‘law’ or the ‘process’ but the politicians.

Recall that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election. He defeated his closest rivals — Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to clinch the nation’s coveted seat.

Watch video below: