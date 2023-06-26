2023 Poll: HURIWA Urges President Tinubu To ‘Suspend INEC Chairman

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to terminate the appointment of the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that since the assumption of President Tinubu, many public office holders have been suspended over alleged abuse of office and other related accusations.

Recall that, barely some days after inauguration, President Tinubu had ordered for the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa over different allegations leveled against them.

However, HURIWA in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, revealed that if the President means well for the country and wants institutional and electoral reforms established, should immediately sack Yakubu and his RECs, who allegedly betrayed the trust of over 21 million Nigerians that voted in the February 25 presidential poll.

Onwubiko said: “It is on record that the presidential election conducted by INEC on February 25, 2023 was marred by various electoral malpractices, voters’ suppression, violence, the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), amongst other dysfunctions.

READ MORE: INEC Chair, Mahmood Yakubu Threatens To Sue PDP For Defamation

“In fact, both presidential and most of the governorship elections are being challenged at Tribunals in states.

“The visible misconduct by some top INEC officials including that of suspended REC in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians. Yet, nothing has been heard of Yunusa-Ari.

“It is also on record that credible International and local organizations have rated the 2023 general elections as a sham. If President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigeria, he needs to unbundle INEC and throw away the rotten head and all affiliates that are contaminated. He needs to remove the current corrupt crop of national commissioners and the hierarchy remain in place.”