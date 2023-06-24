2023 UTME: “UNILORIN, UNILAG Most Sought After Institutions” – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of the top 10 most sought after institutions in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to a presentation by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during the 2023 policy meeting, the top 10 institutions were recognised due to the attraction of high number of applicants during the 2023 UTME application period.

In the list, the University of Ilorin was first, followed by the University of Lagos in second place, Lagos State University in third place, Federal University Oye-Ekiti in fourth place.

Others in the top 10 are University of Benin, University of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Nigerian Defence Academy and the University of Ibadan.