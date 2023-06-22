22-Year-Old Man, Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing 8 Underage Boys In Jigawa

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, have arrested a 22-year-old man and three teenagers for allegedly sodomizing eight underaged boys.

Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 2, 2023, said the suspects lured the minors with sweets and money.

“Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command apprehended one Bashir Hassan ‘m’ aged 22 of Habude Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA and Ado Muhammad ‘m’, Usman Abba ‘m’, Yusuf Garba ‘m’ aged 18,15 and 14 respectively all of Kofar Fada Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA, Jigawa State on a suspected case of homosexuality (unnatural offence), contrary to section 284 of the penal code law of Jigawa State and punishable under same section,” the statement read.

“Two of the suspects were arrested on Saturday, 28th of May, 2023 at about 1330hrs following a complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims, an eleven year (11) year old boy (name withheld) of the same address, while the two others were equally arrested in the course of investigations

“The father stated that he had noticed the constant visitation of his child to Ado’s Barbing Shop and most times will return with some gifts including sweets, therapeutic food popularly known as ‘tamowa’ and money which heightened his suspicion.

“Upon inquiry from the boy he stated his relationship with Ado and his friends. The boy narrated that Ado used to take him and his friend from the neighborhood, a twelve year old to an uncompleted building nearby and had canal knowledge of them and thereafter, invites his friends namely Yusuf Garba and Usman Abba to also engage them with a threat to kill them if they dare tell anyone. According to the boys, they engaged them more than five (5) times.

“Investigation into the case further revealed another suspect, Bashir Hassan and six (6) other victims aged between 11- 13 respectively, who were both sodomized. Bashir used to give them N20, N50 as the case may be and his phone for them to play games.

“The syndicate has sodomized a total of eight underaged children.

“Medical examination conducted at the Sexual Assault and Referral Center, Dutse General Hospital, revealed evidence of repeated sexual penetration.

“Although two of the suspects namely Yusuf Garba and Usman Abba denied the allegation, medical report obtained from SARC revealed that they themselves were victims of the alleged crime.

“Suspects will be charged to court, after all investigations are concluded.”