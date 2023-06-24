24-Hour Curfew Imposed In Plateau LG, Motorcycles Banned Over Terrorists Attacks

On Sunday, a 24-hour curfew was imposed in the council territory of the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau State, over the operation of terrorists.

Markus Artu, the LGA’s interim management committee chairman,in a statement said: “A 24-hour curfew has been declared in the Mangu Local Government Area. As a result, there won’t be any kind of vehicle movement.

“Furthermore, all movement on motorcycles has been banned until further notice. Only Security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move.”

It was learnt that the declaration of the curfew followed a fresh invasion of some communities in the area by terrorists.

Though at the time of this report, the exact number of casualties recorded in the affected communities could not be verified.

Sources said the terrorists invaded about four communities in the LGA including Mangu town, and killed several residents while several houses were also burnt.

Bala Fwangji, lawmaker representing the Mangu South constituency, who spoke with Punch confirmed the development saying: “All I can tell you is that war has been declared on our people in Mangu. They are just attacking and killing our people right left and centre.

“The attacks started today in the Bwai community and then, they moved to Mangu town and now, it has spread to Sabon Gari. Our people really need help. It is to curtail the situation that Local Government authority has declared a 24-hour curfew in the LGA.”