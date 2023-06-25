25% Votes In FCT: Court Dismisses Suit Against Tinubu’s Inauguration

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a lawsuit filed by five locals of the Federal Capital Territory, aiming to prevent the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president.

Presiding Judge, Inyang Ekwo announced the decision on Tuesday, instructing the lawyer representing the five plaintiffs to pay N10 million each to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Recall that after the announcement of Tinubu as president-elect following the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), different groups have approached the courts seeking to stop his inauguration.

READ MORE: Tribunal: I Was Forced To Sign Presidential Poll Result In Kogi – Witness

Several disqualifying issues were raised including the allegations of manipulation and INEC’s non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 and guidelines for live transmission of results of the elections directly from the polling units, which have since been taken to the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that there are now three petitions consisting the Labour Party (LP), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after those of Action Alliance (AA) and Allied Peoples Party (APP) were dismissed upon their withdrawal.