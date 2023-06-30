30-Year-Old Woman Stabs 12-Year-Old Girl In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old woman identified as Abigail for stabbing a 12-year-old girl in Rumuodara in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

It was leant that the girl, simply identified as Oluebube, lives in the compound with the woman, who overreacted over a minor issue.

Narrating the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the sister of the injured girl, Olucho, said the woman carried out the act because her sister mistakenly hit her with water at their corridor.

She stated, “My sister was washing plates outside. The woman (Abigail) went and fetched water.

“Because our corridor is dark, the person inside can see somebody outside, but the person outside cannot see the person inside.

“The woman stood there with her water, but she did not tell my sister not to come with the pot to avoid running into her.

“So my sister, unknowingly, entered with the pot and ran into the woman, and both of them fell.

“The woman now started beating my sister. Other neighbours started begging the woman that it was a mistake, but the woman refused.”

Olucho said the woman had ordered her sister to sweep the spilled water, which she agreed.

“So she went back to fetch another water, while my sister continued to wash the dishes and later took broom to sweep the water.

“But as my sister was about sweeping the water out, then went inside and came out with a knife.which she used to stab my sister.

“The head of the knife broke and the knife stayed in my sister’s body.”

She said the matter was immediately reported to the police, saying the woman entered her room and fled through the back door.

”But some neighbours caught her and handed her over to the police. My sister is in the hospital now, “she explained.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-koko confirmed the incident, saying doctors had removed the knife from the injured girl’s body.

She stated, ”The woman has been arrested and is in our custody. She will face the wrath of the law for her actions.

“But we thank God the doctors have removed the knife from the body of the girl and she is responding to treatmemt and investigation is ongoing.”