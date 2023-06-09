44-Year-Old Man Stabs Physically Challenged Girlfriend To Death In Kogi

A 44-year-old man, simply identified as Siyaka Mohammed has reportedly stabbed his girlfriend, Aisha Aminu, to death over a misunderstanding.

The 30-year-old deceased, who was a physically challenged woman, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend on Wednesday in Obehira Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The suspect was said to have stabbed his girlfriend severally in the early hours of Wednesday and fled the scene after committing the offense.

An eyewitness who spoke to The Punch said, “The suspected murderer visited the deceased shop a few minutes before 6 am, dragged her from the inner chamber, repeatedly stabbed her until she succumbed to death following the injuries she sustained from her injuries.”

Siyaka, who hails from Obehira in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state, has since absconded from town and has been declared wanted.

Aisha’s body was subsequently deposited at Okengwe General Hospital mortuary.

It was alleged that the deceased and her boyfriend had an ongoing dispute that had been previously reported to both the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the community head, but the issue remained unresolved.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah, confirmed the incident.

Ayah said that the command was on the trail of the suspect with the view to arresting him for prosecution.