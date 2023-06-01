50 Passenger Airplane Skids Off Runway In Lagos Airport

A Lagos-bound aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines swerved off the runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos on Wednesday with 50 passengers on board.

The aircraft was returning from Chuba Okadigbo Airport in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, when the incident happened.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the company’s head of corporate communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, who said no casualty was recorded in the incident, having allowed all passengers on board disembark from the aircraft to a safe location.

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu noted that the aircraft landed safely, but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway.

According to him, the airline informed the relevant authorities of the incident and gave them maximum cooperation to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

“Officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were present at the scene of the incident alongside UNA engineers who are working to move the aircraft to the hanger.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and National Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) have also been duly noticed and are on the scene.

“We are collaborating fully with the authorities.

“We maintain strictest safety standards in our operations and shall continue to prioritise passenger safety at all times,” the statement added.