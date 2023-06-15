Fire Guts TCN Transmission Substation In Lagos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) electricity substation in the Alagbon area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire.

The fire incident which occurred at about 1632hrs, on Wednesday, affected one of its 60MVA power transformers in the substation.

It was gathered that the operator on duty heard a heavy bang from the switchyard and immediately moved to the switchyard to investigate the sound and found fire under the cooling fans/fins of the transformer.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, she stated that, frantic efforts were made to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher in the substation, but oil, which started dripping from the transformer, ignited the fire more.

She said: “The engineer had to switch off power supply in the substation on the 300MVA 330/132/33KV transformer and also made calls to the Federal Fire Service in Onikan and the Lagos State Fire Service at Dolphin Estate. The fire was put out at 1735hrs by the fire services.

