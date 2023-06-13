ASUU Reacts As Tinubu Signs Student Loan Bill Into Law

The chairperson of the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Gbolahan Bolarin has criticized the students loan bill signed into law on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

Prof Gbolahan said that the law is not feasible as the peculiarities of Nigeria were not considered before signing the bill into law.

He added that the problem with Nigeria and such initiatives is that the leadership wants to copy what they see in some other countries without giving any consideration to what is obtainable in Nigeria.

He decried that it may be difficult for students who obtain the loan to pay back due to the high unemployment rate among graduates as well as the abysmal minimum wage.

Prof. Bolarin revealed that ASUU stood against the bill from the beginning because the scheme is not feasible nor sustainable and is therefore “dead on arrival.”

H said: “The problem in Nigeria is that we copy policies from other countries and want to replicate them in our country without considering the situation here.

“Where are the jobs in Nigeria? There are graduates from over 20 years ago who are still jobless. Now the thing about this scheme is that as you repay, another person gets access to the loan.