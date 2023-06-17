Abure’s Alleged Arrest Fake, Aggrieved Apapa Group Behind Plot – LP

The Labour Party (LP) says a video purporting the arrest of its National Chairman, Julius Abure is concocted.

National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh who debunked the video in a statement on Friday said the video was being peddled by “renegade former members” led by Lamidi Apapa, a former acting chairman.

Ifoh who added that the footage was published by a former youth leader, Anselem Eragbe, said there was no reason for security agencies to the arrest of the LP chairman.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Slams PDP Over Forged Letter To National Judiciary Commission

However, the spokesperson stated that if they need his attention, they should do so through his security details or send an invitation.

According to him, Abure attended the Friday court session at the Presidential Election Tribunal and has been attending official engagements.

“We ask Nigerians to disregard yet another attempt by these renegades to smear the character of our distinguished chairman.

“Nigerians must by now know the capacity of the Apapa group to misinform and propagate fake news,” the statement added.