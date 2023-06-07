Actress Iya Gbonkan Allegedly Recieves Over N5m After Begging For Car

Following her cry for help, veteran Yoruba actress, Margaret Bandele Olayinka popularly known as Iya Gbonkan has reportedly received over N5 million for a car and house project.

Information Nigeria reports that sometimes last month, the actress noted how she has been acting for decades, yet does not have a car.

According to her, she has been jumping on buses daily to get to her destination.

She, however, called on her fans to celebrate her now that she is still alive and not wait to kill a cow when she is dead.

“I have been acting for decades yet I don’t have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive. I need a car from my fans.”

A popular prophet in Ibadan, Agbala Gabriel, made an arrangement immediately by sourcing funds from kind-hearted people all over the world so her dream could become a reality.

READ ALSO: Witches Always Come To Me Every Night – Iya Gbonkan

An Instagram user who shared the video, revealed the movie star has so far received over N5 million from fans and the clergy who watched the video.

“As at this morning, over 5 million has been donated for mama for her car and housing project. Actress Abeni Agbon and Actress Tamotiye who lived nearby also came to pay a visit and 500K was donated to them each. God bless everyone who donated,” the user said.

Also, in a video sighted online, Iya Gbonkan was captured expressing appreciation and praying for those who had supported her after crying out online.

Speaking in Yoruba, the actress said, “I’m thankful and I don’t have power, you are my backbone, you will not get tired. My matter will not get you tired and you will not indebted to the good thing you are doing to me. In the name of God, you will have enough to spend. You will not have pain and in the name of God, you will not go blind.”

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtJxS5DvgNn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading