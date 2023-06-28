Adeleke Storms Out Of Eid Ground After Clash With Ex-Senate Spokesman (Video)

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke today stormed out of the Osogbo Eid prayer ground angrily after he had a clash with ex-senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru over sitting arrangement.

It was gathered that Basiru arrived the Eid prayer ground with Asiwaju of Osogbo, Chief Tunde Badmus and other prominent sons of Osogbo to observe Turakat congregational prayer.

Basiru reportedly sat on the reserved front-row seat, but a protocol of Adeleke approached to inform him it was the seat kept for the Governor.

The Senator however insisted on seating on that row which created controversy and some hoodlums began to create scene and incidentally, the Governor arrived the Eid ground at the time.

The scene led to an uproar and Adeleke left the area back to his car.

After some minutes, he returned and noticed that Basiru was still sitting in the front row. He then left angrily without praying.

Shortly after the Governor left, Police operatives arrived the prayer ground. They shut the gate and notified worshippers that they were to arrest Basiru on the instructions of the Government.

The worshippers resisted and forced the gate open. The Turakat prayer was then observed by Basiru and other prominent indigenes of Osogbo after which they all left the prayer ground.

