‘Africa Has Been Left Behind As High Risk, Let’s Work Together’ — Tinubu To Benin Rep. President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday, disclosed that his administration is ready to improve Nigeria’s relationship with other African countries.

Tinubu who revealed this during a meeting with Patrice Talon, President of the Benin Republic, after the summit on a new global financing pact in France, told his Beninoise counterpart that his administration is open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.

“We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us,” Tinubu was quoted in a statement by Dele Alake, his media adviser.

“I just appointed someone who will work with you as comptroller general of customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest,” he added.

According to the President, Nigeria would sustain the spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on the economy and foreign policy.

He furthered that Africa has what it takes to grow, adding that the continent must come together for “systematic recovery.”

“We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind.

“On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing.

“We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth,” the president added.

The Beninoise president, however said he is ready to work with Tinubu’s administration.

“We are prepared to work with you. Your excellency, in implementing policies that will protect our economies at land and sea entries. Whatever is forbidden in Nigeria will also be forbidden in Benin,” Talon said