After Waiting Three Years, Nigerian Man Begs Drake To Fulfill His Promise Of Flying Him Out (Video)

A Nigerian man identified as David Jagun has appealed to popular Canadian rapper, Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham to fulfil the promise he made three years ago.

David went viral in 2019 when he shared many videos of himself rapping to Drake’s songs word-for-word and got the attention of the Hip Hop star.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hit-maker reposted the videos on his Instagram page and said he would fly him out to one of his concerts.

Drake wrote; “Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP, you going 2 hard.”

In a recent post on IG, David asked Nigerians to come to his aid and remind the Canadian rapper about his promise.

David who works in a school went down on his knees an was pleading with another guy named Sisko for his plea to be heard.

Watch the video below: