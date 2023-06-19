Airtel Nigeria Rolls Out 5G Network Today

As part of efforts to improve productivity, a popular Nigeria telecommunications provider, Airtel is set to launch its 5G mobile network today.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that this development is to create competition within the Nigerian telecoms industry, attract new customers, and improve Airtel’s market share.

The introduction of Airtel’s 5G network is expected to support the Nigerian authorities’ ambitions for digital transformation by accelerating broadband adoption.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Airtel currently holds 27.01 percent of the national mobile subscriber base.

Airtel’s entry into the 5G space marks its venture into the ultra-broadband segment, which has been predominantly dominated by MTN since its launch of the latest-generation technology in September 2022.

Additionally, Mafab Communications has been providing 5G services since January of the same year.

In January, Airtel announced the acquisition of a 5G spectrum and additional spectrum for its 4G network, with a total investment of $316.7 million.

This license acquisition increases the number of 5G licenses in Nigeria to three. In 2021, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Nigeria Communications Limited secured the two available 100 MHz TDD slots of the 3.5 GHz band.