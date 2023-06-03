Alleged N2bn Fraud: Ex-Women Affairs Minister, Tallen Speaks On EFCC Interrogation

Former minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has opened up on her interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corruption involvement.

Recall that on Friday, the Plateau-born politician arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12 pm and was grilled by investigators of the ant-graft agency up until 8 pm.

Tallen was being questioned for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM). Reacting to the news in a statement issued on Saturday morning, Tallen said she was at the EFCC office on her “own accord” and wasn’t invited or arrested.

The former minister said she went to the office of the anti-graft agency to “address the very false allegations” recently made against her.

The statement reads: “Owing to the respect for my former principal — Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs, and is injurious to my person and character.

“Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.”