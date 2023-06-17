Allow Emefiele Have Access To Lawyers, Family – Court Orders DSS

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow, Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to have access to his lawyers and family.

The presiding judge, Hamza Muazu, gave the order on Friday after an application by Joseph Daudu, counsel to Emefiele.

Recall that on June 9, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele and transferred his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

Following this, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for investigative reasons.

However, counsel to the DSS, I. Awo, said the service was not in the habit of rejecting such requests.

Awo assured that the DSS would comply with the order of the court and allow the listed lawyers and family members visit the suspended governor.

The judge said allowing Emefiele access to his lawyers and family is within his fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, both the counsels to the DSS and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation requested an extension of time to file their responses to the originating motion.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to June 19.