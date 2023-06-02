Animal Rights Activist, Idimogu Slams Chef Hilda Baci For Eating Dog Meat

Renowned animal rights activist and President of My Dog & I group, Jackie Idimogu, has slammed Chef Hilda Baci for eating dog meat.

Recall that Hilda Baci, who attempted a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, recently visited her home state of Akwa Ibom with influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The duo were captured in a viral video sitting at a table where dog meat was served. Hilda admitted that she eats dog meat while persuading Enioluwa to try it but he declined.

Reacting to the video, in a video message shared on her social media page, Idimogu accused Hilda of cruelty against animals.

She faulted Hilda for eating dog meat despite members of her group and their dogs coming to support the chef during her cookathon.

Idimogu said, “Members of My Dog & I group wore their shirts to go and support Hilda, dogs were present at the cookathon to support Hilda. I know that there were about two or three dogs because when my group members went there, they made sure to take pictures and videos with every dog there.

“Now, imagine my surprise this evening, scrolling through Instagram and then I see on a news blog that this same Hilda posted that she is eating a dog.”

She said she was initially skeptical of supporting Hilda during her cookathon when she heard she was from Akwa Ibom but decided to give her the benefit of doubt because she thought the chef was exposed.

She added, “Hilda in her infinite mercy and wisdom, thought that the best thing for her to do after the world celebrated Nigeria through her relentlessness. And now that the torchlight of the world is on Nigeria through you, you decide that what you want to show the world is that Nigerians are dog eaters? No, no. I’m making this video to refute the fact that Nigerians are not dog eaters.”

Watch video below: