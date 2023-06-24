Another Nigerian Chef, Adeyeye Adeola Set To Begin 150 Hours Cook-A-Thon

Another Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has revealed her plans to embark on a 150-hour Cook-A-Thon.

Adeola has set her sights on surpassing the culinary feats of both Damilola Adeparusi and Hilda Baci, who currently holds the Guinness World Record.

READ ALSO: “Come Up With Your Idea, Find Something Original To Do” – David Hundeyin Slams Chef Dammy

This came after Chef Damilola Adeparusi put out a statement disclosing her ambition to displace Hilda Baci as the current record holder for the longest hours spent cooking by a single person.

By taking part in this demanding cook-off, Adeola hopes to showcase her expertise, creativity, and endurance in the kitchen.

See post below: