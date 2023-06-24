Another Nigerian Chef, Adeyeye Adeola Set To Begin 150 Hours Cook-A-Thon

Another Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has revealed her plans to embark on a 150-hour Cook-A-Thon.
Adeola has set her sights on surpassing the culinary feats of both Damilola Adeparusi and Hilda Baci, who currently holds the Guinness World Record.
This came after Chef Damilola Adeparusi put out a statement disclosing her ambition to displace Hilda Baci as the current record holder for the longest hours spent cooking by a single person.
By taking part in this demanding cook-off, Adeola hopes to showcase her expertise, creativity, and endurance in the kitchen.
— Adeyeye Adeola (@deosurprise) June 22, 2023