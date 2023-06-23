APC Ready To Recieve Wike – Chieftain, Okocha

Tony Okocha, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, says the Party is “ready to receive” the immediate past governor of the State, Nyesom Wike whenever he decides to defect.

The former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, who made the remarks about Wike’s possible defection at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the former governor has the right to join any party of his choice.

He said, “We are noticing that some persons who abandoned Tinubu when Tinubu needed them most and voyaged outside the shores are now relying on their personal relationships one way or the other to begin to make some sense of entitlement.

“That they are entitled to whatever.

“In the leadership of the Tinubu family in Rivers State, we are at peace 100 per cent with His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State as our leader.”

“He who pays the Piper dictates the tune. When it was difficult, even when the national body could not oblige us with funds for the national rally here, the magic was done by somebody,” he added.

Information Nigeria reports that his statement came amid speculations that Wike who indirectly worked to ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election, is getting set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike and some of his loyalists in the opposition party had been accused of lobbying for ministerial positions in Tinubu’s government.

The former governor had also confirmed that he is ready to serve if appointed by President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Wike on Thursday held a six-hour meeting with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio ahead of the Senate resumption on July 4, 2023.

The marathon meeting, according to Daily Post, was Wike’s move to block the PDP hierarchy from nominating the Senate Minority leaders at the upper and lower legislative chambers of the National Assembly.

The meeting, which held in the office of the Senate President, had the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau in attendance, the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, Senator Jibrin Isah representing Kogi East Senatorial District, and Senator Salihu Mustapha representing Kwara Central Senatorial District.

It was gathered that Wike insisted on nominating the Minority leader of the 10th Senate from his faction rather than allowing the PDP national organ to handle the nomination.

Though he declined speaking with journalists after the meeting ended, a source, who spoke under anonymity, revealed that the former governor explained reasons his faction should be allowed to produce the Senate and House of Representatives Minority leaders.

However, it could not be confirmed, if the Senate President agreed to Wike’s proposal.

Recall that, traditionally, the choice of Majority and Minority Leaders of the upper and lower legislative chambers have been handled by the political party organ.

“Wike was only serious in his faction producing the principal officers, but never revealed names of those he was targeting.

“He is very serious about getting the required support from the leadership of the National Assembly, as well as membership of the other minority political parties in both the Senate and the House of Representatives,” the source said.