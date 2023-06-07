Apostle Suleman Reveals Why He Attacked TB Joshua When He Was Alive

President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has disclosed the reason he attacked the late Prophet TB Joshua.

Suleman, in a video uploaded by his church on YouTube following the second memorial anniversary of Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021, said he attacked the clergyman because of a woman who told lies about several clergymen on Joshua’s pulpit.

Without mentioning the late Joshua by name, he said, “I personally had an issue with him because some lady came on his altar and was giving testimonies of things I know never happened. They were lies. She spoke against the late Archbishop (Benson Idahosa), Papa (Enoch) Adeboye, Papa Ayo (Oritsejafor).

“I personally overreacted which I wasn’t supposed to do. I got upset and my media had to respond so I came on the altar and attacked the man. I didn’t know there was a video where he condemned the action of that woman. Obviously he was not around the pulpit when the woman was doing that.”

Suleman said he does not follow social media and that he is now more sensitive to the Holy Spirit, adding that the Holy Spirit rebuked him when he criticised Joshua.

“When the man died there was a lot of talk about him being fake. Validation is of God. Leave it alone! Before he (Joshua) died, we made peace. Somebody brokered peace and we spoke and I apologised to him,” he said.

Suleman advised young preachers to emulate the likes of Pastor William Kumuyi and Adeboye who do not condemn people but preach Jesus, adding that any Christian establishment that is of God will stand no matter the persecution.