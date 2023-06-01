‘Appoint Good People In Government, Remove Emefiele’ — Agbakoba Suggests To Tinubu

Olisa Agbakoba, Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, with no further delay, appoint ‘good’ people into his cabinet.

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association made the submission in an interview with Arise Television.

He suggested the replacement of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, with either Mustafa Chike-Obi, the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Nigeria or Yemi Cardoso the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria.

“We need to talk about a limited government. The government is too big, he needs to have good people.

“The timeline for an appointment is absolutely today. Today, I will think he should be making critical appointments, I will just give a couple of names: Mustafa Chike-Obi or Dr. Yemi Cardoso.”

He further charged Tinubu to unbundle the Transport Ministry into four sub-ministries.

Agbakoba said the new Transport Ministry should comprise rail, road, shipping, and air.

“Works should seize to be a ministry and they should go onto transport ministry.

“The challenge for Tinubu will be to name at least four or five critical ministers, because there is no time to waste,” he said.