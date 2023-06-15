Baci’s Certification Announcement, Our Best-Ever Performing Tweet Of All Time — Guinness World Records

The Guiness World Record has announced that the news confirming Hilda Baci as record holder for marathon cooking on Tuesday had the “all time best performance” on their Twitter account.

It was gathered that the video was reposted on Thursday with the caption, “Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached.”

Recall that the organisation had earlier said that the Nigerian chef’s cook-a-thon crashed their website for two days.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” the rep said.

This statistical milestone was announced via the verified Twitter handle of the Guinness World Records @GWR.

Hilda was officially announced as the world record holder after a marathon cooking of 93 hours and 11 minutes.