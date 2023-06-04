Bala Mohammed Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has been elected as the new Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, made this known shortly after a retreat for elected PDP Governors and Members of National Assembly elect.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state emerged the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Mohammed replaced his counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who also attended the PDP retreat.

In his opening remarks at the retreat, the acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, said, “I want to reiterate, on the issue of the National Assembly, we have to know we are an opposition.

“In order to remain relevant, we must work together as one family. That’s the only way you’ll be able to ensure that your relevance is being determined.”