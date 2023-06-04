Bandits Attack Sokoto Villages, Kill 37 For Refusing To Pay ‘Levies’

No fewer than 37 people have reportedly been killed and many others injured in attacks on three communities in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State over their alleged refusal to pay the ‘levies’ imposed by the terrorists.

The terrorists also dispersed sympathisers who came to perform burial rites for the deceased.

According to Daily Trust, the communities attacked are Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa.

Witnesses told Daily Trust that the bandits attacked the communities on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023.

The immediate past chairman of the area, Bashar Kalenjeni said 18 people were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa, and two at Raka Dutse.

“We wanted to bury them in the night, but the bandits came back and dispersed us. As at this morning, the deceased are still there unburied,” Kalenjeni said.

According to him, the “offence” of the villagers was their refusal to pay levies imposed on their communities.

The bandits imposed levies on their communities, which was meant to take charge with immediate effect, and also dictating to residents on what to and not to do.

“But the villagers refused to succumb and because of that they attacked them, killing 37 persons while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Gwadabawa,” he said.

“There are others who are still unaccounted for. Right now, we are waiting for security operatives to lead us to the villages in order to bury the dead ones,” he added.