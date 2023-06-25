Banky W Accused Of Cheating On Wife Adesua Etomi, Expecting Child With Singer, Niyiola

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W has been accused of cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi, with a singer, Niyola, who is allegedly pregnant for him.

Controversial blogger Gistlover has caused chaos on social media after a recent post about a celebrity cheating on his wife.

According to Gistlover, the said politician has been having an affair with his ex-lover who is currently pregnant and have refused to abort the pregnancy

Although Gistlover didn’t mention any name, netizens have speculated based on the description given by the blogger that the singer turned politician is Banky W.

The report reads, “Hello tueh tueh, GLB NATION, another kasala go soon burst oo, na men like this Dey make blessing rubber yansh Dey yarn dust say na side hen Dey hold marriages.

“Story story, story, once upon a time, time time, there was a man, he is very handsome, yellow pawpaw and a musician, he was dating a lady wey him love gan, but one thing led to another naso the babe follow another man.

“Uncle was heartbroken and there was one lady forming bestie with him for one corner, he sha find solace in bestie and they started shifting each other pants but uncle Dey tell him friends say aunty bestie is too wild for him and he no fit marry aunty bestie.

“Fast forward to few months later, uncle find another fine innocent lady, they started a relationship and it led to marriage, infact the whole of Nigeria loves their marriage and tap into it often times.

“All along uncle kept aunty bestie as side hen, always seeing each other knocking each other, aunty side hen refuses to get married hoping one day her status go change.

She is based in the US and she is as important as uncles wife. Our musician turned politician is always sending her money, and aunty side chic shuffles between 9ja and US, whenever she is around uncle camps her in an hotel.

“Make we no write plenty epistle, this has been happening for years and uncle is 100 percent good in hiding traces from his wife, side chic got pregnant twice and aborted.

“The annoying thing for this whole matter be say uncle mouth na Cho cho, anything that goes down in their marriage, side hen Dey get update, which gives the olriburuku adieh agbepamo (side hen) upper edge and, she started calling herself mrs kinikan (US chapter).

“Long story short now sha, side hen is pregnant again and this time around she insisted on not comoting the belle, uncle has been running helita skelita, even begged her say him no do again but I guess it’s too late, the side hen has been threatening to go public with the belle and the matter fit cast any moment from now.

“Information reaching our headquarters be say uncle has been cold like ice lately seeing wetin internet children use yul edochie eyes see their own go want pass yul own because the wife get fans full everywhere.”