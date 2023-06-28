Bawa Allegedly Bundled To Private Facility After Being Uncooperative With DSS Investigators

The Department of State Services (DSS), has moved to an undisclosed private facility, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The update, provided by Sahara Reporters revealed that the embattled anti-graft agency boss was moved to another facility to have total control over him after he allegedly refused to cooperate with the secret police as they seek statements from him.

According to reports, Bawa was quoted to have told investigators earlier that the DSS had no right to detain him without charges, hence his refusal to write statements in their custody.

“The detained EFCC chairman has refused to write statements; he told DSS they have no right to detain him without charges.

READ ALSO: DSS Storms Bawa’s Office, House, Extends Investigation To Associates

“He was also accused of shielding former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, while helping him to hunt down his opponents,” a source told the platform.

“So far since his detention, he has vehemently refused to cooperate with DSS investigators.

“They’ve taken Bawa from DSS headquarters to one of their private facilities to have total control over him after he refused to write statements requested from him,” another anonymous source reportedly said.

The informant also reported that Bawa has been in detention along with the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that the duo were suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few days after his inauguration into office as Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.