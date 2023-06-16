Bawa: I Have No Plan, Reason To Run – Malami

Abubakar Malami, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has dehied reports that he is on the run over allegations of corruption.

Information Nigeria reports that following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over his conduct while in office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, there has been reports that Malami left the country in a bid to evade arrest and investigation.

The Kebbi State-born Malami, who was the chief law officer of the country throughout the eight-year reign of Muhammadu Buhari, named Bawa the EFCC chair in 2021 based on his competence.

“I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation,” he said in March 2021.

However, a Daily Trust source at the EFCC disclosed that anti-graft agency was interested to find out from Malami the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date. He said the former minister has been invited.

The source added that there are other issues the former attorney-general of the federation would respond to when he finally honours the invitation.

But Malami said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (today).

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government. I’m a true Nigerian and I believe in the Nigerian project.

“I will make myself available to Nigeria and its institutions on demand.”